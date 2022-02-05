UrduPoint.com

US Working With Allies In Indo-Pacific To Respond To Russia Over Ukraine - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Working With Allies in Indo-Pacific to Respond to Russia Over Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The United States is working with its allies in the Indo-Pacific to respond decisively against Russia over the situation in Ukraine should tensions escalate, senior US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink said.

"We are focused on working with allies and partners, including in the Indo-Pacific, to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," Kritenbrink said during a telephone briefing on Friday.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine in preparations for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, saying it reserves the right to move troops on Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also said NATO's plan to expand further eastward and warned such a move is a threat to its national security. 

