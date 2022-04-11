UrduPoint.com

US Working With Allies To Get Long-Range Air Defense Systems To Ukraine - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 09:03 PM

US Working With Allies to Get Long-Range Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Official

The United States is working with its allies and partners to try to get long-range air defense systems into Ukraine as Russia continues its military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States is working with its allies and partners to try to get long-range air defense systems into Ukraine as Russia continues its military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We are continuing to work with allies and partners to try to get long range air defense systems into Ukraine and Slovakia's S-300 announcement was in lieu of some of the work that we've done," the official told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Slovakia Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Kiev Again Made No Humanitarian Corridor to Russia ..

Kiev Again Made No Humanitarian Corridor to Russia in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Path ..

3 minutes ago
 Polish Security Forces Open Fire at Belarusian Bor ..

Polish Security Forces Open Fire at Belarusian Border Checkpoint - Minsk

3 minutes ago
 Administrator inaugurates Family Park in Lyari

Administrator inaugurates Family Park in Lyari

3 minutes ago
 Best facilities being offered in different industr ..

Best facilities being offered in different industrial estates: Zafar Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions A ..

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borr ..

6 minutes ago
 EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrel ..

EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrell

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.