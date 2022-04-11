US Working With Allies to Get Long-Range Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States is working with its allies and partners to try to get long-range air defense systems into Ukraine as Russia continues its military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We are continuing to work with allies and partners to try to get long range air defense systems into Ukraine and Slovakia's S-300 announcement was in lieu of some of the work that we've done," the official told a press briefing.