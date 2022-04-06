UrduPoint.com

US Working With Allies To Respond To Potential Threats Against Taiwan - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 08:53 PM

China should not doubt the United States' resolve to use sanctions in response to any aggression against Taiwan just as Washington responded with its allies by imposing "significant consequences" on Russia for launching its special military operation in Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

"Clearly, the (Biden) administration and the Treasury Department are opposed to any unilateral change in the status quo with respect to Taiwan, and we are working very closely with our partners in the administration to make sure that we have at our disposal tools to respond to provocations in that regard," Yellen told the US House Financial Services Committee. "In the case of Russia, we threatened significant consequences and we've imposed significant consequences. I think that you should not doubt our ability and resolve to do the same in other situations."

