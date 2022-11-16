WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US officials are currently working with their Chinese counterparts to schedule Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China early next year, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"Blinken will travel to China, at some point and currently we are working diligently with our counterparts in the PRC (China) to schedule a visit, which is tentatively planned for early next year," Patel said during a press briefing.