US Working With EU To Further Sanction Russia - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Working With EU to Further Sanction Russia - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States is working intensively with European allies to further sanction Russia and raise the costs on President Vladimir Putin in retaliation for the military operation in Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We are also working intensively with our European allies on further sanctions to raise the pressure and raise the cost on Putin and on Russia," Sullivan told reporters.

