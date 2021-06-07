UrduPoint.com
US Working With Germany To Prevent Russia From Using Gas Tool Against Ukraine - Blinken

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:42 PM

The US government is actively engaged with Germany on making sure that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not used as a coercive tool against Ukraine or any other nation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Monday

"Now Germany has come to the table and we are actively engaged with them to look at what can and should, and I believe, must be done to...

make sure that the transit fees that Ukraine, at some point in the future, may lose as a result of this pipeline being able to go around Ukraine, that they're made whole, that the ability of Russia to use gas as a coercive tool or weapon against Ukraine or anyone else is eliminated and there are ways to do that, and that we have agreements in place upfront to come back on any activities by Russia that are challenging the economic security of any of these countries that we will in advance agree that we are going to take action against them," Blinken said.

