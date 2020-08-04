UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working With Lebanon To Find Out If Americans Affected By Beirut Explosion- State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Working With Lebanon to Find Out if Americans Affected by Beirut Explosion- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is cooperating closely with the Lebanese government to determine whether US citizens have been affected by the massive explosion in Beirut earlier on Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We are working closely with local authorities to determine if any US citizens were affected," the State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The US government is urging Americans in the affected areas to contact their families and communicate with local authorities if they need help, he spokesperson added.

Hundreds of people were wounded in the massive blast, according to the Lebanese health authorities.

Related Topics

Beirut United States Government

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

30 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

30 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.