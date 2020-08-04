US Working With Lebanon to Find Out if Americans Affected by Beirut Explosion- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is cooperating closely with the Lebanese government to determine whether US citizens have been affected by the massive explosion in Beirut earlier on Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We are working closely with local authorities to determine if any US citizens were affected," the State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The US government is urging Americans in the affected areas to contact their families and communicate with local authorities if they need help, he spokesperson added.

Hundreds of people were wounded in the massive blast, according to the Lebanese health authorities.