UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working With OAS, Others To Pressure Nicaragua To Make Election Reforms - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Working With OAS, Others to Pressure Nicaragua to Make Election Reforms - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Trump administration is working with the Organization of American States (OAS) and other partners to pressure Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to make election reforms ahead of the country's presidential elections next year, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said during a conference call on Thursday.

"The [Ortega] regime refuses to engage in electoral reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections to take place," Kozak told reporters. "To change that situation, the United States is working with the OAS and our international partners to insist that Ortega undertake the necessary electoral reforms for free and fair elections in 2021.

"

Kozak warned that Ortega's government will face increased pressure if it does not facilitate election reforms immediately.

The Nicaraguan government has scheduled the country's general elections for November 7, 2021.

Political parties have been given another five months to obtain the legal certificate necessary for participating in the elections.

Ortega has been in power since 2007 after three failed attempts to win the presidency and his re-election in 2011.

Related Topics

Election Trump United States November Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.