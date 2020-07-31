US Working With OAS, Others to Pressure Nicaragua to Make Election Reforms - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Trump administration is working with the Organization of American States (OAS) and other partners to pressure Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to make election reforms ahead of the country's presidential elections next year, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said during a conference call on Thursday.

"The [Ortega] regime refuses to engage in electoral reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections to take place," Kozak told reporters. "To change that situation, the United States is working with the OAS and our international partners to insist that Ortega undertake the necessary electoral reforms for free and fair elections in 2021.

"

Kozak warned that Ortega's government will face increased pressure if it does not facilitate election reforms immediately.

The Nicaraguan government has scheduled the country's general elections for November 7, 2021.

Political parties have been given another five months to obtain the legal certificate necessary for participating in the elections.

Ortega has been in power since 2007 after three failed attempts to win the presidency and his re-election in 2011.