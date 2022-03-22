US Working With Partners to Ship Familiar Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States is working with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with air defense systems that its military is already familiar with, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Our focus is on working with allies and partners to help get into Ukrainian hands additional systems that they know how to use, that they operate, that they're trained on, and that they can put to ready use," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The statement came following a question to Kirby about potentially sending Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey to Ukraine.

The United States informally proposed to Turkey the possibility of sending the S-400 air defense systems to Ukraine during US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's trip to Turkey earlier in March, US media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Kirby declined to confirm whether the S-300 or S-400 air defense systems specifically were being considered to be provided to Ukraine.