UrduPoint.com

US Working With Partners To Ship Familiar Air Defense Systems To Ukraine - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Working With Partners to Ship Familiar Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States is working with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with air defense systems that its military is already familiar with, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Our focus is on working with allies and partners to help get into Ukrainian hands additional systems that they know how to use, that they operate, that they're trained on, and that they can put to ready use," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The statement came following a question to Kirby about potentially sending Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey to Ukraine.

The United States informally proposed to Turkey the possibility of sending the S-400 air defense systems to Ukraine during US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's trip to Turkey earlier in March, US media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Kirby declined to confirm whether the S-300 or S-400 air defense systems specifically were being considered to be provided to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Turkey Sherman United States March Media From

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

30 minutes ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

31 minutes ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

31 minutes ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

31 minutes ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

31 minutes ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>