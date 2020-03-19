UrduPoint.com
US Working With Syrian Government To Ensure Release Of American Citizen - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The United States is working with Damascus on freeing American freelance journalist Austin Tice, US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have one young gentleman Austin Tice.

And we are working very hard with Syria to get him out," Trump said. "We hope the Syrian government will do that. We are counting on them to do that. We've written a letter just recently. He's been there for a very long time, and was captured long ago... So, Syria, please, work with us, and we would appreciate you letting him out."

