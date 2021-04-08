UrduPoint.com
US Working With Turkish, Afghan Parties To Plan Istanbul Conference - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Working With Turkish, Afghan Parties to Plan Istanbul Conference - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The United States is working with Turkish and Afghan counterparts to plan the Istanbul conference to help accelerate the peace process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Planning is underway for a conference in Istanbul to accelerate the peace process... We are working with our Turkish counterparts and the Afghan parties to prepare for constructive participation in this conference," Price said in a press briefing.

