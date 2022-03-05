US Working With Ukraine, Red Cross to Create Humanitarian Corridors - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The United States is working with Ukrainian authorities and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to create humanitarian corridors for the flow of people and aid in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are working urgently with the government of Ukraine, the ICRC and others to create humanitarian corridors that will allow civilians to get out of Ukraine's besieged cities and to allow food, medicine and other vital supplies to get in," Blinken said during a press event.