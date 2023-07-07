US Working With Ukraine to Implement Reforms so Kiev Can Join NATO - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Ukraine must undertake reforms to meet standards before joining NATO and the United States is working with Kiev to make sure they can do that, White House National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters on Friday.

"The president had spoken to that very directly and he said Ukraine would have to make reforms to meet the same standards any other NATO country before they join," Sloat said "Certainly, everything that we are continuing to do now and we will continue to do forward is working with Ukraine to ensure that they are able to do them."