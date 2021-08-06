UrduPoint.com

US Working With Ukraine To Reform, Strengthen Its Democracy, Economy - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The US is working with Ukraine to help them address challenges from both within and without, including pursuing reforms that would strengthen the country's democracy and economy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We're working together to stand for a strong Ukraine that can defend itself against external aggression, but also pursue the vitally important process of reform to strengthen even more its democracy and its economy," Blinken said during a press event alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The two leaders are meeting today in order to discuss the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House later this month, as well as issues including the security and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Kuleba said that he hopes the meetings between Zelenskyy and Biden will bring UK-Ukraine relations "to the next level," adding that the Ukrainian government has had a "very dynamic dialogue" with the Biden administration so far.

