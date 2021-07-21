UrduPoint.com
US Working With UN Envoy On Turkish, Russian Mercenaries Withdrawal From Libya - Nuland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

US Working With UN Envoy on Turkish, Russian Mercenaries Withdrawal From Libya - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States is working with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy in Libya Jan Kubis regarding the coordinated withdrawal of Turkish and Russian mercenaries from the war-torn country, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Both Turkey and Russia [at the highest level] have said that they are willing to support the withdrawal of mercenary force, but they want to do it in tandem with each other," Nuland told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "We are working with the current UN envoy, Mr. Kubis, on how that might work."

The United States is hopeful for progress on withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya well before the general election in the country, which is due to happen at the end of the year, Nuland added.

