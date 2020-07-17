US Works to Limit Impact of EU Decision to Invalidate Data Protection Deal - Ross

The United States is deeply disappointed with the ruling of the European Union's high court to strike down a major bilateral data transfer agreement and works with the bloc to limit the negative consequences, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States is deeply disappointed with the ruling of the European Union's high court to strike down a major bilateral data transfer agreement and works with the bloc to limit the negative consequences, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

In a long-winded case called Schrems II, the EU Court of Justice determined that European digital privacy laws were at risk of being violated under the EU-US Data Protection Shield, which allows for data to be transferred, stored and processed in the United States.

"While the Department of Commerce is deeply disappointed that the court appears to have invalidated the European Commission's adequacy decision underlying the EU-US Privacy Shield, we are still studying the decision to fully understand its practical impacts," Ross said. "We have been and will remain in close contact with the European Commission and European Data Protection board on this matter and hope to be able to limit the negative consequences to the $7.

1 trillion transatlantic economic relationship."

The Data Protection Shield is the main mechanism under which US tech giants process personal and financial data of users from the European Union. The court's decision is likely to affect the way in which they operate on the territory of the bloc.

Ross said that the Commerce Department will continue to administer the Privacy Shield program, including processing submissions for self-certification and re-certification to the Privacy Shield Frameworks and maintaining the Privacy Shield List.

"Today's decision does not relieve participating organizations of their Privacy Shield obligations," Ross said.

The court's reasoning stems from the fact that US national security and law enforcement take precedence over personal privacy. The European Union has taken an increasingly competitive stance towards US tech companies' lax approach to digital privacy, especially since whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed mass surveillance operations of US intelligence and law enforcement agencies.