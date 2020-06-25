US Works With EU on Determining How to Safely Reopen International Travel - Pompeo

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

The United States is working with the European Union and countries throughout the world to determine how international travel can be safely reopened after being halted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States is working with the European Union and countries throughout the world to determine how international travel can be safely reopened after being halted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have been working with countries all across the world, including our friends in Europe, to determine how we can safely reopen international travel," Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of reopening international travel for the United States and the EU member states' economies.

"I am confident that we will find a set of conditions that create sufficient health and safety protections, sufficient travel opportunities," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state expressed confidence that both sides will figure out the right way to reopen international travel in the coming weeks.

However, Pompeo also said the United States will not reopen places that jeopardize the country from people traveling here.

