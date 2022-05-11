UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Works With Partners on Alternative Ways to Export Grain, Corn From Ukraine - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States is working with its partners to establish alternative routes for export of grain and corn from Ukraine, President Joe Biden's nominee for US ambassador in Kiev Bridget Brink said during her confirmation hearing.

"We are trying to work with international partners and others to help finding alternative routes for grain and corn out of Ukraine," Brink told the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Brink accused Russia of blocking the Ukraine ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, characterizing Moscow's moves as a "big challenge.

"

Brink also noted that the US government is coordinating efforts with relief organizations to help countries that have a dependence on these exports.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian government said the goal of the operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and it is solely targeting military infrastructure.

