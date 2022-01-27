US Works With Russia in Syria Despite 'Tremendous Differences' - NSC Middle East Chief

The United States finds ways to work with Russia in Syria despite tremendous differences between the two nations, National Security Council Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States finds ways to work with Russia in Syria despite tremendous differences between the two nations, National Security Council middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk said on Thursday.

"The Russian intervention in Syria was significant. They're there. They've been in Syria. They were in Syria in the Cold War ... It's nothing particularly new," McGurk said during an interview with the Carnegie Endowment. "We find ways to work with the Russians where we can, but we have tremendous differences, so that's something that's not going to change."

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday called on Security Council members including the US and Russia to engage in serious diplomatic discussions about the Syrian conflict. Russian UN Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy likewise on Wednesday called for the UNSC to convene to discuss recent developments in the conflict.

The Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) on January 20 attacked a prison in the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah in order to free imprisoned terrorists.

Many terrorists managed to escape the prison while others barricaded themselves inside with hostages. The United States provided the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces airstrike support as they dealt with the prison break.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that both the US and the Kurdish authorities on the ground have proved incapable of ensuring security in the territories in northeastern Syria under their control.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the IS terrorist group in Syria since September 2014. The American military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling territories with the largest oil and gas fields.

Russia has been involved in the anti-terror operation in Syria since September 2015 at the request of President Bashar Assad.