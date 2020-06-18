UrduPoint.com
US Works With Russia To Renew Resolution For Cross-Border Aid Delivery To Syria - Envoy

Thu 18th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States is working with Russia on a resolution to renew the mechanism for cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria after the existing one expires next month, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey told reporters.

"We're working with the Russians now for a new resolution which we hope will renew, and we hope for a longer time, back to the 12-month period, 2504," Jeffrey said during phone briefing on Wednesday.

UN Security Council Resolution 2504, passed in January, stipulates that aid will continue to be delivered to opposition-held Idlib area in Syria's northwest until July 10 through Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossings in Turkey.

The resolution denies assistance via the Al Yarubiyah and Al-Ramtha crossings on the border with Iraq and Jordan through which deliveries have been facilitated since 2014.

Jeffrey said the international community, and even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have spoken out with great concern about the humanitarian crossings, including in the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Secretary-General calls for reconsideration of the one in the northeast," Jeffrey added.

Russia said earlier that it expects the United Nations and the Syrian government to work out alternative routes for delivering humanitarian supplies to all Syrians in need without any discrimination at the request and with the consent of the recipient country, while respecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

