US World War II Veteran Upset America Hardly Celebrates Victory Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

US World War II Veteran Upset America Hardly Celebrates Victory Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States unfortunately hardly celebrates Victory Day over Nazi Germany, US World War II veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik on Monday.

"There sure is a difference how you celebrate this holiday in Russia, while here [in the United States], it is hardly mentioned," said Cohn, who participated in historical meeting between Soviet and American troops at the Elbe River in Germany in April 1945.

Thousands of people annually participate in May 9 parades in cities across Russia to commemorate the anniversary of the victory over the Nazi Germany and its allies in 1945. This year, the biggest parade took place traditionally at the Red Square in Moscow in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cohn, who has been a special guest at several Victory Day parades in Moscow in the past, expressed regret that major US media do not pay attention to this important day.

"The Friends of the World War II Memorial posted a short video about the war and its ending and there was a virus dictated small wreath-laying ceremony at the WW II Memorial, but hardly a mention in the newspaper," he said.

The United States will probably give an eye to the celebration while commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in 2025, Cohn added.

On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War II. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to the difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics, celebrate it a day later.

