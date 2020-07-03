US Worried About Chinese Military Drills in Contested Waters in South China Sea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The United States is concerned about China's decision to conduct military exercises in contested waters and territory in the South China Sea, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"The Department of Defense is concerned about the People's Republic of China (PRC) decision to conduct military exercises around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on July 1-5," the release said on Thursday.

"The designated area where the exercises are due to take place encompass contested waters and territory."