US Worried About Increased Level of Russia-China Cooperation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden is worried about the increased level of cooperation between Russia and China, the Politico newspaper reported, citing high-ranking sources.

Recently, the Moscow-Beijing interaction appears to become more sustained and strategic than before, when for many years the relationship between Russia and China seemed to be limited to tactical cooperation or temporary partnerships, the newspaper wrote.

"What we've seen over the course of the last decade is something much deeper and, frankly, more concerning. I think you'd have to say that on some level that this operates as almost a quasi-alliance," a source said.

The newspaper said Russia and China often have a common position on important issues at the UN, and are stepping up cooperation in trade, the military and technological spheres.