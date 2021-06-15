UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Worried About Increased Level Of Russia-China Cooperation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

US Worried About Increased Level of Russia-China Cooperation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden is worried about the increased level of cooperation between Russia and China, the Politico newspaper reported, citing high-ranking sources.

Recently, the Moscow-Beijing interaction appears to become more sustained and strategic than before, when for many years the relationship between Russia and China seemed to be limited to tactical cooperation or temporary partnerships, the newspaper wrote.

"What we've seen over the course of the last decade is something much deeper and, frankly, more concerning. I think you'd have to say that on some level that this operates as almost a quasi-alliance," a source said.

The newspaper said Russia and China often have a common position on important issues at the UN, and are stepping up cooperation in trade, the military and technological spheres.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

8 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

9 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

9 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.