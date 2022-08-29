US Worried About Rising Tensions in Iraq, Urges Parties to Refrain From Violence - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is concerned about escalating tensions in Iraq between the Iraqi government and protesters, and urges them to refrain from violence, the Embassy in Baghdad said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States is concerned about escalating tensions in Iraq between the Iraqi government and protesters, and urges them to refrain from violence, the Embassy in Baghdad said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad's Green Zone.

Iraqi security forces have reportedly taken control of the Republican Palace in Baghdad after they used tear gas against protesters.

"Reports of unrest all over Iraq today are alarming as Iraqi institutions are not allowed to work," the embassy said in a statement. "The US is concerned over rising tensions and urges all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from actions that could lead to a spiral of violence."