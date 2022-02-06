UrduPoint.com

US Worried About Russia, China Moving Closer Together - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Worried About Russia, China Moving Closer Together - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Fears are growing in the United States that Russia is moving closer to China, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

The Russian and Chinese leaders met on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday to reaffirm their close ties in the face of US pressure, prompting a wave of media attention in the West.

"Of course, the message (media coverage) was very negative. There were clear concerns about Russia and China moving closer together," Antonov said on Solovyov Live show.

