US Worried Labeling Russia as Terrorism Sponsor to Backfire on Grain Deal - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States is worried that if it brands Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," Moscow might react in a way that affects the Black Sea grain deal, the State Department's head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination James O'Brien said Friday.

When asked whether they are concerned that such a designation will have an impact on the grain deal, O'Brien told a briefing: "I think that we are always aware that Russia will react in some way when people resist its aggression, so, in that sense, yes."