US Would Accept Invitation To Attend P5+1 Meeting With Iran - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Would Accept Invitation to Attend P5+1 Meeting With Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States is ready to accept an invitation to attend a meeting with Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran's nuclear program," Price said on Thursday.

