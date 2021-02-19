US Would Accept Invitation to Attend P5+1 Meeting With Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States is ready to accept an invitation to attend a meeting with Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran's nuclear program," Price said on Thursday.