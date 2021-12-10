US Would Be Supportive Of Dialogue Between Russia, NATO, Ukraine - State Dept.
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States would support dialogue between Russia, NATO and Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.
"In the context of deescalation, we would be supportive of dialogue, dialogue between the parties, and that includes, of course, Russia, Ukraine , NATO," Price said.
"Dialogue we know including between Russia and NATO in the context of the NATO-Russia Council, the OSCE, other mechanisms."