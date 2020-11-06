US Would Condemn Its Own Elections If They Were Held Elsewhere - Former VP Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The 2020 US presidential election would be deemed as 'corrupt' and 'anti-democratic' if an analogous process was observed in another country, former Green Party vice presidential candidate and the national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace Ajamu Baraka told Sputnik.

US election results are still being tabulated in several key battleground states, meaning that country's choice for the next Commander-in-Chief still hangs in the balance. The two-day delay, allegations of voter fraud and impending lawsuits in several states has led to both domestic and international criticism of the country's electoral system.

"[If a similar electoral process was observed in another country, the US] would probably condemn it as an example of a corrupt and anti-democratic process," Baraka, a veteran human rights activist, said.

Additionally, Baraka believes that if a similar situation occurred elsewhere, the United States may have decided on a preferred candidate days earlier, and began building an international coalition to legitimize the said candidate on the global stage, as was done in Venezuela, according to him.

Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds an advantage over incumbent US President Donald Trump in both the popular vote and electoral college count, according to Fox news. Furthermore, Biden is ahead in the state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes would carry him to the 270-electoral vote threshold required to win presidency.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have said throughout the day that they are confident their candidate will emerge victorious once the results are finalized.