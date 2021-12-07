US would give 'positive response' to troop boost request over Ukraine threat: senior official

A US senior official said Monday Washington would give a "positive response" to a potential request by allies to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A US senior official said Monday Washington would give a "positive response" to a potential request by allies to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

If President Vladimir Putin "moved in, there would be an increasing request from eastern flank allies and a positive response from the United States," the official said, "for additional forces and capabilities and exercises to take place to ensure the safety and security of our eastern flank allies in the face of that kind of aggression in Ukraine."Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has since backed separatists fighting Kiev in the east of the country. The conflict has left more than 13,000 dead.