US Would Halt SnapBack Sanctions If Deal Reached With Iran, Unlikely in 31 Days - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States would halt its effort to trigger a snapback of UN sanctions on Iran if it could reach a deal with the country, but such a development is unlikely within the next 31 days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the United Nations on Thursday.

"As for the things that would cause us to change our mind, if we could get to a place where we got a full on agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran to behave like a normal nation and live up to the commitments we've asked for - we have been prepared to have that conversation for a long time - were we able to achieve that, we would consider withdrawing this," Pompeo said. "I think it's unlikely within the 31 days between here and there but as a diplomat I always live in hope."