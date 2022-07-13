UrduPoint.com

US Would Like To See Consulate In Jerusalem - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

US Would Like to See Consulate in Jerusalem - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The United States would like to see a consulate in Jerusalem, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We would like to see a consulate in Jerusalem, it requires engagement with both sides, we will continue this engagement," he told reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to Jerusalem,

In September 2021, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the possible reopening of the US consulate a "bad idea," which could send a wrong message and destabilize the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in May that the US is planning to reopen its Jerusalem consulate exclusive to the Palestinian territories.

The US consulate had been operating in East Jerusalem for decades, being the country's de facto diplomatic mission for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel, which was moved to Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Israel Trump Jerusalem United States May September

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

4 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

4 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.