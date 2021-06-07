US Would Like to See G7 Develop Action Plan to Counter Ransomware - White House

The United States would like to see the G7 member states develop a collective plan of action at the upcoming summit this month to counter ransomware, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States would like to see the G7 member states develop a collective plan of action at the upcoming summit this month to counter ransomware, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"One of the things we would like to see out of the G7 is the start of an action plan that covers a number of critical areas," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "First, how to deal with increasing the robustness and resilience of our defenses against ransomware attacks collectively... and then finally how we collectively speak with one voice to those countries, including Russia, that are harboring or permitting cyber criminals to operate from their territories."