US Would Like To Withdraw From Iraq, But Not Right Now - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Would Like to Withdraw From Iraq, But Not Right Now - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United States would like to withdraw its forces from Iraq, but now is not the right right time for a pullout that would be the "worst thing" to happen to the host country, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"At some point we want to get out but this isn't the right point," Trump said during the White House meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. "I think it's the worst thing that can happen to Iraq. If we leave that would mean that Iran would have a much bigger foothold and the people of Iraq don't want to see Iran running the country."

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to bar the US military presence in the country after a drone strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

Trump said that in case of withdrawal he would want Iraq to compensate "a tremendous amount" of money that the US spent there.

"We want to be reimbursed for various costs that we have had and they are very significant. But we will work something out," the president said.

He also clarified previous threats to impose sanctions on Iraq, saying that would happen only if the US is not "treated with respect."

On Monday, a letter was leaked from US Brig. Gen. William Seely III, who commands Task Force Iraq, notifying Iraq's joint operations command that the coalition was preparing to reposition forces in the coming days and weeks for an exit. US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley quickly denied that the United States was withdrawing forces, explaining that the letter was a draft and should not have been released.

