US Would Not Consider Deployment Of Russian Troops In Donbas As New Move - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Would Not Consider Deployment of Russian Troops in Donbas as New Move - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States would not consider the movement of Russian troops into the Donbas region to be a new step, a senior American administration official said.

"Russia has occupied these regions (Donbas) since 2014.

It has been Russia's position that there are no Russian forces present in this part of the Donbas," the official told a conference call on Monday. "The reality as we pointed out on a number of occasions over these past years has been quite different. There have been Russian forces present in these areas throughout."

