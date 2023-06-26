Open Menu

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears In Country Where US Has Treaty - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:52 PM

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - State Dept

The United States would seek to enforce indictments against Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of private military company Wagner Group, if he were to appear in a country with which Washington has an extradition treaty, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States would seek to enforce indictments against Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of private military company Wagner Group, if he were to appear in a country with which Washington has an extradition treaty, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"Well, we don't have an extradition treaty with Russia or Belarus.

I'm not going to speak to law enforcement matters," Miller said, when asked whether Prigozhin is still under indictment in connection with� the Mueller probe into alleged interference in the 2016 election and whether there are any efforts to arrest him. "But certainly I would expect that were he to appear in a country with which we have an extradition treaty, we would seek to enforce our indictments."

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Company Belarus United States 2016

Recent Stories

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

16 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

16 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

16 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

16 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

23 minutes ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

23 minutes ago
Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

24 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

24 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

24 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

24 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World