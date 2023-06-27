Open Menu

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears In Country Where US Has Treaty - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States would seek to enforce indictments against Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of private military company Wagner Group, if he were to appear in a country with which Washington has an extradition treaty, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"Well, we don't have an extradition treaty with Russia or Belarus.

I'm not going to speak to law enforcement matters," Miller said, when asked whether Prigozhin is still under indictment in connection with  the Mueller probe into alleged interference in the 2016 election and whether there are any efforts to arrest him. "But certainly I would expect that were he to appear in a country with which we have an extradition treaty, we would seek to enforce our indictments."

