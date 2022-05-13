UrduPoint.com

US Would Support NATO Application By Finland, Sweden Should They Apply - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The United States would support the application by Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO if they chose to apply, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The United States would support a NATO application by Finland and Sweden should they choose to apply.

We, of course will respect, whatever decision they make. Both Finland and Sweden are close and valued defense partners of the United States and of NATO. I would note that even without them being members of NATO, our militaries have worked together for many years," Psaki said during a press briefing. 

