UrduPoint.com

US Would Urge Germany To Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:42 PM

US Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine - Reports

The United States would urge Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if Moscow decided to invade Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing documents and sources familiar with the plans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United States would urge Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if Moscow decided to invade Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing documents and sources familiar with the plans.

The Biden administration is looking for commitment from Germany to stop the project, which delivers energy from Russia to Central Europe via the Baltic Sea, in the scenario that tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, one of the sources said.

Sanctions on Russian banks and exports are also under consideration as possible response options, the report also said.

The goal is to agree on a response package that is comprehensive, quick to enact, and significant enough to act as a real deterrent, the report added.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss critical issues, including the buildup of forces near and in Ukraine, strategic stability and the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Germany Nord Vladimir Putin United States Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

PDWP approves 732.91m flyover in Khanpur

PDWP approves 732.91m flyover in Khanpur

36 seconds ago
 CCP warns key media industry players to refrain fr ..

CCP warns key media industry players to refrain from anti-competitive practices

37 seconds ago
 Billionaires' share of global wealth soars during ..

Billionaires' share of global wealth soars during pandemic

39 seconds ago
 EU health ministers meet as Omicron cases rise in ..

EU health ministers meet as Omicron cases rise in Europe

40 seconds ago
 Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certif ..

Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Apple CEO Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Prefere ..

Apple CEO Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country - R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.