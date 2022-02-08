US Would Welcome Any Diplomatic Effort to Ease Russia-Ukraine Tensions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States welcomes any diplomatic efforts that are conducted transparently with partners and have the potential to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Monday during a press briefing in response to a question about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"'Nothing about without,' is not just a mantra for us, it is the guiding principle in terms of how we have conducted ourselves, including in our bilateral engagements with Russia. Similarly, we would welcome any diplomatic efforts that are conducted in a similar manner, that have the potential to de-escalate the crisis that Moscow has needlessly precipitated... We are well-coordinated across the board, and that includes with the French, with Paris," Price said.