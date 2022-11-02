US Would Welcome China Pressing North Korea Toward Denuclearization - Kirby

The United States would welcome China using its influence to press Pyongyang toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but is not seeing this happen, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022)

"We do know that Beijing has an influence on Pyongyang. It may not be an absolute influence, but they have influence and we've said many times that we would welcome Beijing using the influence that they have on Pyongyang to a positive effect when it comes to the denuclearization of the peninsula, but we're not seeing that sort of influence being exerted by Beijing," Kirby said during a press briefing.