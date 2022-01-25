UrduPoint.com

US Would Welcome India's Role In Helping With Russia-Ukraine Conflict - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US Would Welcome India's Role in Helping With Russia-Ukraine Conflict - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States would welcome any country's attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from the United States that includes modern equipment and ammunition.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

Russian officials have repeatedly said allegations to invade Ukraine serve as a pretext for NATO expanding eastward - an act they say is a threat to Russia's national security and will not stand. In addition, Moscow has said it reserves the right to move forces on Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Related Topics

India NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia White House United States Border From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

6 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

6 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

7 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

7 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

7 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.