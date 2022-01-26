(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States would welcome any country's attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from the United States that includes modern equipment and ammunition.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

Russian officials have repeatedly said allegations to invade Ukraine serve as a pretext for NATO expanding eastward - an act they say is a threat to Russia's national security and will not stand. In addition, Moscow has said it reserves the right to move forces on Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit.