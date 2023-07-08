US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States would welcome Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Vilnius next week to focus on the alliance's relationship with Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"President Biden would welcome the opportunity to meet with President Zelenskyy at the NATO Summit (where) we'll dive into the question of NATO's relationship with Ukraine," Sullivan said during a press briefing.