US Wrong to Build Military to Defeat China in Pacific Region - Congressman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Untied States is wrong in trying to build a military force in the Western Pacific capable of defeating China in an all-out war, the chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith told an online podcast.

"Our obsession with military competition with China is a mistake," Smith told a Zoom meeting hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday.

"Building our defense posture to defeat China in an all out war is wrong. ...We should get off this idea that we have to win a war in Asia with China."

However, the United States must maintain a military posture in the Indo-Pacific region capable of deterring China from aggressive activities, Smith continued.

"We have to be strong enough to deter the worst of China's behavior. ... We have to get our stuff together," he said.