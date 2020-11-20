UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wrong To Build Military To Defeat China In Pacific Region - Congressman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:20 AM

US Wrong to Build Military to Defeat China in Pacific Region - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Untied States is wrong in trying to build a military force in the Western Pacific capable of defeating China in an all-out war, the chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith told an online podcast.

"Our obsession with military competition with China is a mistake," Smith told a Zoom meeting hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday.

"Building our defense posture to defeat China in an all out war is wrong. ...We should get off this idea that we have to win a war in Asia with China."

However, the United States must maintain a military posture in the Indo-Pacific region capable of deterring China from aggressive activities, Smith continued.

"We have to be strong enough to deter the worst of China's behavior. ... We have to get our stuff together," he said.

Related Topics

China United States All From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

6 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

5 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

5 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

5 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.