US Wrongly Ties START Negotiations To Nuclear Weapon Site Inspections - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Washington unlawfully links negotiations on a new strategic arms reduction treaty with Russia with the resumption of inspection activities, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

US media reported earlier this week that the White House maintains that Washington cannot hold talks with Russia on a treaty to replace the New START in 2026, unless inspections of the countries' nuclear weapon sites resume under the current treaty.

"We consider such an approach unjustified. The American side misinterprets the meaning of the arms control dialogue, including the development of a new agreement to replace START," Antonov said in a Friday response to the media, circulated by the Russian embassy.

The ambassador emphasized that the US sanctions policy against Russia lies at the heart of the problems concerning the resumption of START inspections.

"It (the sanctions policy) de facto blocks our country from conducting inspections on American soil," Antonov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the United States and Russia should resume discussions on the New START treaty without any favors, but there has been no significant progress on the issue yet.

Earlier in August, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said that the US is in no hurry to remove obstacles for Russian inspections of American nuclear facilities under the New START treaty.

US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on August 25 that discussions between the United States and Russia on the New START treaty had been put on pause due to the current situation in Ukraine.

