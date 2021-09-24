WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Crimes of Nazi evil-doers have no limitation period and should be punishable by law despite age, US World War II veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the news about the death of Nazi Helmut Oberlander in Canada.

"There are no 'former' Nazi criminals. The statute of limitation does not expire for murder," Cohn said.

Oberlander, 97, died in his home in Canada on Wednesday before the deportation hearings against him were completed.

"We are approaching the time when the search for Nazi criminals can end, most are dead by now, but if there are any left, I have no pity for them and they would not get a 'poor old man' pass from me," said Cohn, a 96-year-old retired US colonel.

Born in Germany in a Jewish family, Cohn had to leave his country because of Nazis and fled to the United States in 1938. He came back as a US soldier several years later and fought against Hitler's army. In late April 1945, Cohn has participated in the historic meeting between American and Soviet troops at the Elbe River.

"That whole Holocaust scene is unforgettable and unforgiving as far as I am concerned.

Yet, in spite of it all, I came out the lucky one, with an American citizenship (none could be better) and a past life after I fled, which I would not want to change," said the veteran, many of whose relatives died were killed by Nazis.

He went on to say he was not aware of any old Nazis hiding in the United States, but expressed regret that many young people want to continue their ideology.

"As good Americans, we must take care that this should not happen again," he said.

Oberlander, a Ukrainian-born ethnic German, was conscripted into the Schutzstaffel (SS) at the age of 17 where he worked as an interpreter in death squad Einsatzkommando, responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Jewish and Soviet civilians.

Oberlander has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the latter began trying to strip him of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth and final time in 2017 and Canada's Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.