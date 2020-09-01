US WWII Veteran Receives Russian Military Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Frank Cohn, an American World War II veteran and a participant of a historical meeting at the Elbe river, won a Russian award for "great personal contribution" to military cooperation between the two countries.

Russian diplomats on Monday presented the 95-year-old retired colonel a Ministry of Defense medal "For Strengthening Comradeship-in-Arms."

"By order of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation the award goes to our true friend, honorable veteran, colonel of the American Armed Forces! Thank you for your great deeds," the delegation, headed by Defense Attache Colonel Evgeny Bobkin, said.

Cohn fled Germany with his Jewish family in 1938, joined the US army in 1943, a year later landed in France, advanced into Germany and took part in the April 25, 1945 meeting of American and Soviet troops at the Elbe river, an event recognized as the symbolic pinnacle of both nations' alliance to defeat Nazis and liberate Europe.

He was entrusted with carrying a secret map of occupation zones to be handed over to the Soviets and fondly recalls a warm welcome Americans received from their allies.

"When we arrived you wouldn't believe the reception we got. They hugged us, they kissed us, they gave us vodka," Cohn tells reporters. "I was completely useless except for the map. We tried to discuss: 'Me - Moscow, me - New York. Visit Moscow! You come visit New York!'"

It was years later that he realized why the Soviets were so jubilant.

"When they finally saw us in American uniforms, they knew that there were no more Germans in front of them, they had survived the war and they were celebrating their survival at the end of the war. That's what they were doing," Cohn says.

He became the first American soldier to participate in the Spirit of Elbe memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery, held by the Russian Embassy since 1995. He wrote a letter to then Senator John Warner who helped form the US delegation for the event. Cohn was frequently invited to celebrate Victory Day in Moscow and in 2015 he attended the Red Square parade.