US Yemen Envoy To Visit Saudi Arabia On June 15-17 For Talks On Ceasefire - State Dept.

Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will be visiting Saudi Arabia on June 15-17 where he plans to meet senior officials from Sanaa and Riyadh to discuss steps to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with the Houthis, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia on June 15-17 where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. Throughout the trip, Special Envoy Lenderking will discuss the latest efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, which is the only way to bring Yemenis the relief they so urgently need," the Department said in a release.

The State Department also welcomed Oman's and Saudi Arabia's support to the peace process in Yemen and reiterated its commitment to the free flow of essential commodities and humanitarian aid into the country.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, as well as repeatedly blocking the Yemeni waters by its warships. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

