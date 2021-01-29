US Yet to Decide on Presence in Afghanistan, Still Involved in Taliban Talks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States has not yet decided on its troop presence in Afghanistan amid ongoing talks with the Taliban and concerns over the group's failure to meet its commitments, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters.

"There hasn't been any decision made now about what that force presence is going to look like going forward," Kirby said on Thursday.

Kirby also said the US is still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement with the Taliban but is concerned the group is failing to meet its commitments.

Kirby pointed out that there is looming deadline as of early May, and stressed that without the Taliban meeting their commitments, it is hard to see a specific way forward.

"But we are still committed to that, there is no question about that," Kirby said.

The State Department said earlier in the day that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and informed him that the United States has been reviewing the agreement it concluded with the Taliban.

On Friday, the White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States will determine if the Taliban is meeting terms of the agreement that call for the insurgents to break away from terrorist groups, reduce violence and engage in talks with Kabul.

The agreement also calls for the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for the Taliban not allowing Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven.